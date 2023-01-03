Gov. Lee appoints new Corrections commissioner


Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Frank Strada to be the next Tennessee Department of Correction commissioner.(Arizona Department of Corrections)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee announced the appointment of Frank Strada to serve as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction, effective Monday, Jan. 9.

Strada succeeds Lisa Helton, who has served as interim commissioner since December 2022.

“I commend Lisa’s strong leadership as interim commissioner and appreciate her continued service to the department,” Lee said in a news release. “Frank’s extensive corrections management and law enforcement experience make him well-suited to lead the Department of Correction, and I am confident he will serve Tennessee with integrity.”

Strada currently serves as the Deputy Director for the Arizona Department of Corrections, where he oversees prison operations, inmate programs, public affairs, facilities management and financial services. He brings 34 years of corrections management and law enforcement experience to TDOC, including nearly 30 years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Strada provided leadership and policy direction to staff at 121 correctional institutions during his tenure with the Board of Prisons and served as a key advisor to the bureau’s director. Strada is a United States Air Force veteran.

Helton will continue to serve TDOC as Assistant Commissioner for Community Supervision.

