FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Expected

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with damaging wind, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes possible.

Today’s threat

The severe threat covers all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Expect two rounds of storms. The first will be in the morning with possible damaging wind. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. The high will be near 70.

After the morning round, isolated strong severe storms remain a possibility during the evening hours as the front finally moves into the Mid State. Again with these storms, isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. The low will be in the mid-50s.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas until 11 AM CST pic.twitter.com/Ro2fmUFoPZ — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) January 3, 2023

Middle of the Week

A stray shower is possible Wednesday morning, mainly in Eastern Middle Tennessee, but for the afternoon we will be dry with temperatures falling into the low 60s for the day, lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be a cooler day with temperatures only in the upper 40s to near 50 with a mix of clouds and sunshine, lows will be near freezing.

This weekend

Friday expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 50s and lows again near freezing.

For the weekend temperatures will be back in the 50s, but as of now, a few showers appear possible mainly Saturday night into Sunday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with the high near 50.

