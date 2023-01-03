FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A Break from Severe Storm, a Few More Showers & Storms Tonight

A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for tonight. Damaging wind, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes will be possible, primarily south of I-40 & east of I-65.

Through This Evening

Rain will exit from west to east. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible. Temperatures will hold in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

Late Tonight

Showers & thunderstorms will redevelop along the cold front. A few will be possible even in Nashville. Southeast of Nashville, after midnight, a strong-severe storm or two will be possible with damaging wind, heavy downpours, and possibly an isolated tornado. The threat for any severe weather will exit the Mid State by 5 am on Wednesday. The low will be in the mid 50s.

Middle of the Week

A stray shower will be possible early Wednesday morning, mainly over eastern Middle Tennessee. Sunshine will return for the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 60s for the day and a light breeze. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be a cooler day with temperatures in the mid 50s with a mix of clouds and sunshine, lows will be near freezing.

This Weekend

Friday, expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

For the weekend, temperatures will be back in the 50s, but as of now, some showers appear possible mainly Saturday night into Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with the highs in the mid 50s. A stray shower is possible Tuesday.

