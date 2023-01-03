Bullets from New Year Eve celebratory shots hit Nashville apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents at an apartment complex in Nashville said stray bullets shattered a patio door and a window early Sunday morning.

They said the bullets were from people firing guns into the air to celebrate the new year on Sunday.

Bradley Bostick lives on the second floor of Building B in the complex in the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

“They have after-hours places on Murfreesboro, and I heard 17 gunshots from there,” Bostick said. “I mean, three gunshots here, two gunshots there, and so on and so forth.”

According to dispatch logs from Metro Police, there were 240 shots fired calls received from midnight Dec. 30 to 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

“If you want to fire your gun, go to a range, please,” Bostick said. “We pay for our property costs out of our pocket, not yours.”

