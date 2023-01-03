105 Metro Nashville homicides in 2022: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed Tuesday that 105 homicides occurred in Nashville in 2022.

That number is up from 2021, when 102 homicides occurred. In 2020, there were 114 homicides, the most homicides in at least 20 years.

Already in 2023, there are three active homicide cases in the Metro Nashville area.

Daniel Bonner, 22, was shot Monday afternoon inside an apartment in the Aventura complex on Amberwood Circle. Police believe this homicide to be drug related.

Irene Bond, 45, was found fatally shot Monday afternoon at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Nashville, authorities said. Police believe Bond’s boyfriend, 31-year-old Geremy Causey, shot and killed her before turning the gun on himself.

Late Monday, police say a 42-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a car on 15th Avenue North. Police at the scene said multiple gunshot wounds were visible on the man’s body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three homicides occurred within 12 hours on Monday.

