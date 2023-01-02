TBI: Man arrested, charged with burglary and arson

A joint investigation led to the arrest of a man who intentionally set several structure fires, according to TBI
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and the Decatur County Fire Department conducted a joint investigation on Sunday morning, leading to the arrest of one man.

Kris Warner, 64, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary and arson in connection with three structure fires.

Two business fires in the 200 block of North Pleasant Street and a house fire on East White Oak Street were investigated and found to be intentionally set by Warner.

Agents obtained warrants for Warner, charging him with four counts of burglary and three counts of arson. Warner is being held at the Decatur County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cleanup began on Sunday after 210,000 attended the Music City Note Drop at Bicentennial Mall...
Cleanup begins after record crowd watches Music City Note Drop
Grandfather of Iowa player killed in crash
Grandfather of Iowa player killed in Nashville crash
Cleanup underway at Bicentennial Park
Cleanup underway downtown after New Year's Eve celebration
Sunday evening news update from WSMV4
Sunday evening news update from WSMV4