Police search for woman missing since Christmas Eve

She was last seen at her residence on Meadow Drive.
Missing woman in Shelbyville
Missing woman in Shelbyville(Shelbyville Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Shelbyville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Celia Nunn was last seen at her residence on Meadow Drive at 9 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Police described Nunn as being 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. It is unknown what Nunn was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Charles Merlo at 931-684-5811.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man arrested, charged with burglary and arson
Man arrested, charged with burglary and arson
Fighting for mental health
Fighting for mental health
Meet the first babies of 2023
Meet the first babies of 2023
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy & Warm With Scattered Storms Tonight