Police search for woman missing since Christmas Eve

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Shelbyville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Celia Nunn was last seen at her residence on Meadow Drive at 9 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Police described Nunn as being 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. It is unknown what Nunn was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Charles Merlo at 931-684-5811.

