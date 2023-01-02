Pedestrian hit, critically injured in Nashville crash

The man was hit at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Elm Hill Pike.
One man was critically injured after being hit by a car in South Nashville.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday night after police say he was hit by a car in South Nashville.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was hit by a car at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Elm Hill Pike.

The 17-year-old driver left the scene but came back an hour and a half later, according to police. The 17-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of a critical accident.

Metro Police say the injured man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

