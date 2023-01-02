Officer-involved shooting under investigation

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police chase in Cheatham County Sunday night ended with two suspects in the hospital.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office public information officer says shots were fired after two suspects led one of their deputies on a pursuit. Investigators say one of the suspects got hurt in a car accident before the shooting. The other suspect in the car got shot in the leg by a deputy after getting out of his car and reaching for his waistband, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. This happened near the Old Clarksville Pike and Randy Road intersection.

“At 9:24 PM, a Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting. He hit one suspect in the thigh. Both suspects have been transported to the hospital,” said Misty Keenan from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. “I do know it’s not fatal. They will be okay and the officer is okay.”

The TBI is now investigating. It’s unclear whether or not the suspects were armed.

