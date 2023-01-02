Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket defended by Sacramento Kings...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket defended by Sacramento Kings forward KZ Okpala (30) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)(Nikki Boertman | AP)
By CLAY BAILEY
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to defeat the Sacramento Kings 118-108.

Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight.

Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points, while Malike Monk scored 18 providing a spark off the Sacramento bench. Domantas Sabonis matched Monk’s 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

