Gallatin police searching for missing man

The man has been missing since Friday.
Louis Gutierrez
Louis Gutierrez(Gallatin Police Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is looking for a man who went missing on Dec. 30.

Louis Gutierrez left his Gallatin residence between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, GPD said. Gutierrez is diabetic and believed to not have his medicine, according to police.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

