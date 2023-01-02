Gallatin police searching for missing man

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is looking for a man who went missing on Dec. 30.

Louis Gutierrez left his Gallatin residence between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, GPD said. Gutierrez is diabetic and believed to not have his medicine, according to police.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

