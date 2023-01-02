First Alert Weather Day: Strong to Severe Storms Tonight and Tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Alert Weather Day for tonight and tomorrow across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with damaging wind, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes possible.

Tonight’s threat

The next weathermaker is a strong frontal system that will approach the Mid State late tonight and through our day tomorrow bringing scattered showers and storms back to the Mid State. Any storm that develops late tonight will bring a severe threat to areas west of I-65. The low tonight will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow’s threat

Tomorrow’s severe threat covers all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Any storm could be strong to severe with a damaging wind potential. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. The high will be near 70.

After a morning round of strong storms, isolated strong severe remain a possibility during the evening hours as the front finally moves into the Mid State. Again with these storms, isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. The low will be in the mid 50s.

Middle of the Week

A stray shower is possible Wednesday morning, mainly in Eastern Middle Tennessee, but for the afternoon we will be dry with temperatures falling into the low 60s for the day, lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be a cooler day with temperatures only in the upper 40s to near 50 with a mix of clouds and sunshine, lows will be near freezing.

This weekend

Friday expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 50s and lows again near freezing.

For the weekend temperatures will be back in the 50s, but as of now, a few showers appear possible mainly Saturday night into Sunday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with the high near 50.

