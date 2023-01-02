First Alert Forecast: Warm Temperatures and Scattered Storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’re under a First Alert Weather Day for tonight and into the day tomorrow across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Much of today is going to stay dry, outside of an isolated shower or two this afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

A strong frontal system will approach the Mid State late tonight and through our day tomorrow bringing us widespread scattered showers and storms back to the Mid State. Any storm that develops late tonight and through tomorrow morning could be on the strong to severe side with the highest severe threat south of I-40 tomorrow morning. Storms could bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the Mid State.

Rain will clear out through tomorrow afternoon with the exception of a lingering shower in the evening and overnight hours.

Wednesday is looking dry with temperatures falling into the mid and upper 50s for the day.

By Thursday we’re falling back into the 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

We’ll stay in the 40s on Friday with much of the same in the afternoon.

By the weekend temperatures will be back in the 50s, but as of now, we cannot totally rule out a weekend rain shower.

