First Alert Forecast: Cloudy & Warm With Scattered Storms Tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’re under a First Alert Weather Day for tonight and into the day tomorrow across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

This afternoon will be cloudy with a few isolated showers moving through. It will be unseasonably warm with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s as breezy south winds crank up ahead of a cold front.

Our next Weathermaker is a strong frontal system that will approach the Mid State late tonight and through our day tomorrow bringing scattered showers and storms back to the Mid State. Any storm that develops late tonight will bring a severe threat to areas west of I-65. Tomorrow’s severe threat covers all of Middles Tennessee and Southern Kentucky and has actually been increased. Any storm could be strong to severe with a damaging wind potential. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

After a morning round of strong storms, isolated strong storms remain a possibility during the evening hours as the front finally moves into the Mid State.

A stray shower is possible Wednesday morning, mainly in Eastern Middle Tennessee, but for the afternoon we will be dry with temperatures falling into the middle and upper 50s for the day.

Thursday will be a cooler day with temperatures only in the 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Those cooler 40 degree temperatures stick around on Friday with plenty of sunshine.

By the weekend temperatures will be back in the 50s, but as of now, a few showers appear possible mainly Saturday night into Sunday.

