Erin residents asked to conserve water, use ‘common sense’

ERIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – The City of Erin is asking its water customers to conserve water until the City of Tennessee Ridge has water restored to its customers.

The City of Erin has been pushing its water to Tennessee Ridge but notes residents who are not being conservative with their water use are limiting the amount of water the city can send to its neighbors in Tennessee Ridge.

“If you see your neighbor washing a car or pressure washing — just remember they are contributing to other people being without drinking water,” City of Erin officials said on Facebook. “We realized the public does not know how a water system works - but common sense should come into play at some point.”

It’s unclear how long the city will ask residents to conserve water.

