Police identify man killed in crash on Neelys Bend Road
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said speed was a contributing factor in a fatal crash on Neelys Bend Road early Sunday morning.
Police said Gregory Lee Young, 67, of Madison was driving his Chrysler Town & Country minivan east on Neelys Bend Road when he lost control in a curve at Neelys Chase Drive, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Young died at the scene.
Police said his 61-year-old female passenger, who was not identified, had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.
The crash occurred at 12:13 a.m.
