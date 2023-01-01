First babies born in 2023 in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee’s newest residents greeted the world.

The Tennessee titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more.

Baby girl Colvin was born at 12:12 a.m. at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. She has not been given a first name yet. She measured 20.25 inches long and 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Her parents are Ariel and Michael Colvin of Murfreesboro.

Ge’Koryon Angelo Darrell Parks was born at 12:56 a.m. at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown. Ge’Koryon is 17.5 inches long and weighs 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Parents are Tu’Shawna Batson and George Parks of Nashville.

