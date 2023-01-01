First Alert Forecast: Warm Start to the New Year

Today

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for all of the Mid State and Southern Kentucky until 9am this morning. Visibility in some spots could be lower than a quarter of a mile. Slow down and use your low-beam headlights if you encounter this dense fog this morning.

Fog will clear by the midday leaving us with Partly to Mostly sunny skies for this afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Enjoy the nice, warm, and dry start to the New Year!

First Alert Weather Day

Tomorrow will still be mild with a mostly cloudy sky and a high in the low 70s. Showers and even some storms will develop by the evening and continue overnight.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for those storms Monday (night) and Tuesday. A strong cold front coming through the Mid State could bring strong to severe storms to the area. The highest chances of seeing severe storms will be for areas south of I-40 on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will still be near 70.

Drier & cooler for the rest of the week

A few showers will linger into Wednesday morning, especially for Eastern Middle Tennessee, but late day sunshine is expected with the highs dropping into the 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s as winds shift to out of the Northwest.

Saturday expect a partly cloudy sky with the highs rebounding into the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.