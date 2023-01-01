First Alert Forecast: More Mild Air -- Then Strong-Severe Thunderstorms

Tonight

A few clouds will move in, late. Patchy fog will develop in spots, especially where the wind remains light or becomes calm. It’ll stay mild with temperatures holding in the 50s. Most of the area should be relatively cloudy by sunrise.

First Alert Weather Day -- Monday Night & Tuesday

Another mild day’s on tap for Monday. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine, a passing shower or two, and a high around 70 degrees

A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for storms Monday (night) and Tuesday. Storms should arrive from the west Monday evening. West of I-65, a few storms could produce damaging wind along with very heavy rain and lightning. Tuesday will bring a slightly greater chance for a few severe storms. Threats will remain the same. The most likely area to have strong-severe weather then will be southern Middle Tennessee.

Cooler Remainder of the Week

Showers will exit quickly on Wednesday morning. Colder air will begin filtering in. A passing sprinkle or flurry will be possible on Thursday. Friday should be bright, but cool. The weekend will turn slightly milder, with a few showers possible next Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.