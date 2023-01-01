First Alert Forecast: More Mild Air -- Then Severe Thunderstorms

Strong to severe storms are expected Monday night into Tuesday.
Cruz Medina takes a look at your New Year's Day forecast.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Tonight

A few clouds will move in overnight. Patchy fog will develop in spots, especially where the wind remains light or calm. It’ll stay mild with temperatures holding in the 50s. Most of the area should be relatively cloudy by sunrise.

First Alert Weather Day -- Monday Night & Tuesday

Monday will still be mild with a mostly cloudy sky and a high in the low 70s. Showers and even some storms will develop by the evening and continue overnight.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for those storms Monday (night) and Tuesday. A strong cold front coming through the Mid State could bring strong to severe storms to the area. The highest chances of seeing severe storms will be for areas south of I-40 on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will still be near 70.

Drier & cooler for the rest of the week

A few showers will linger into Wednesday morning, especially for Eastern Middle Tennessee, but late day sunshine is expected with the highs dropping into the 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s as winds shift to out of the Northwest.

Saturday expect a partly cloudy sky with the highs rebounding into the mid 50s.

