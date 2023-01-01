210,000 ring in New Year at Nashville’s celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials estimate 210,000 people gathered at midnight in Bicentennial Park to ring in the new year with a lineup of country music stars taking the stage.

It was an electric atmosphere with Brooks and Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini taking the stage.

Ann Berry and her friends were excited to welcome in 2023 in the Music City. They made their fourth trip from New Hampshire to Nashville for the bash in Bicentennial Park.

“We love being here in the lead up to (midnight) with all of the restaurants,” Berry said. “The people just enjoying Nashville and all the music it brings to everyone.”

They joined the large crowd dancing away the final hours of the year under the flashing lights.

Officials with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp said this year’s attendance of 210,000 surpasses the record set in 2019 of just over 200,000.

Thousands of people brought in the new year at a party at Bicentennial Mall State Park in downtown Nashville.

Lots of people, including Nick Lang, who came to Nashville from St. Louis to spend New Year’s Eve with friends, lined up to get the perfect drink poured to toast at midnight.

“This is amazing,” Lang said. “2022 was a phenomenal year, and I think 2023 is going to be even better.”

He was part of the crowd lining up for hours to make sure they got the best spot for the show. Some people said it was their first time at a large event since before the pandemic.

“I’ve never ever been in something like this,” Leann Barnes said. “I just want everyone to take care and stay safe and have a wonderful happy new year.”

More than 500 security officers were at the concert keeping everyone safe. Metro Police said officers were out across downtown to help keep everyone safe and stop people from driving drunk.

