What you need to know for New Year’s Eve in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars, including Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini, are set to headline Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration Saturday night in Bicentennial Park.

More than 200,000 people are expected to watch the Music Note Drop and organizers said the main focus is making sure everyone stays safe.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp (NCVC) is working with Metro Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol and other emergency personnel to coordinate the effort, NCVC CEO Butch Spyridon said. That includes having more than 500 security officers in the park on New Year’s Eve.

People will only be allowed to enter Bicentennial Park through security checkpoints that include metal detectors, and there are fences surrounding the park.

“Nothing alarming at this point,” Spyridon said about the security risk. “But we take nothing for granted, and we will continue to monitor everything right up and through the end of the event.”

People are only allowed to bring in small bags, and there is a long list of prohibited items. That includes umbrellas, chairs, weapons and drugs or alcohol.

Spyridon is encouraging people to wear shoes that can get muddy with the risk of rain on Saturday but said the ground in the park has been holding up well so far this week. They will also have chairs set up in the parking lot outside the park and heated tents for people to take breaks.

“(We have) plenty of comfort areas, but minimize (what you bring),” Spyridon said. “Clear bag policy will be in effect. No backpacks. No large bags. Safety first.”

The NCVC will run free shuttles to and from Broadway on Saturday night, Spyridon said, and there are multiple public transport options and designated ride share pick up locations to prevent drunk driving.

Metro Police said officers will be out across downtown and the Gulch area to keep everyone safe. That includes closing down Lower Broadway to traffic between Rep. John Lewis Way and First Avenue, so people can safely walk across the street.

