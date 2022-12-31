Pedestrian killed in Midtown Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown.

According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith, of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.

Smith was hit by the van approximately 175 feet away from a crosswalk. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

The van was carrying eight people at the time, including the driver, and no injuries were reported. Police also do not anticipate any charges forthcoming to the driver.

