Iowa linebacker’s grandfather killed in Midtown Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown.

According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.

Smith was in Nashville with family for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Kentucky Wildcats, the University of Iowa confirmed. His grandson is senior linebacker Jack Campbell, who had 10 tackles (8 solo) and a sack in the contest. Smith is the father of Campbell’s stepmom, Jen.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the tragedy during the postgame press conference:

“Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as their grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith Jr. We know Mr. Smith had a strong influence on his grandson and a faithful Hawkeye support. All of us − players, coaches, and staff members − will keep the Campbell family in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

The school provided a statement to reporters during the postgame press conference, explaining how Campbell’s family decided not to tell him prior to the big game.

“His parents made the decision to wait to share this devastating news so that Jack would have one last time to play with his Iowa Hawkeye teammates.’

Campbell’s grandfather was hit by the van approximately 175 feet away from a crosswalk. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

The van was carrying eight people at the time, including the driver, and no injuries were reported. Police also do not anticipate any charges forthcoming against the driver.

