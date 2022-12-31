First Alert Forecast: Warm Start to the New Year

New Year’s Eve

Dry weather for New Year Eve celebration. Expect some patchy fog to develop later in the night. Jackets needed for outdoor celebrations as the low will dip to 50.

Day one of 2023

Starting the day off with areas of dense fog. Clouds will also dominate the first half of the day before the sky turns mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs will be near 70.

First Alert Weather Day

Monday will still be mild with a mostly cloudy sky and a high in the low 70s. Showers and even some storms will develop by the evening and continue overnight.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for those storms Monday (night) and Tuesday. A strong cold front coming through the mid-state could bring strong to severe storms mainly west of I-65. Highs on Tuesday will be near 70.

Drier for the rest of the week

A few showers will linger into Wednesday, especially for Eastern Middle Tennessee, but late day sunshine is expected with the highs dropping to the upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s as winds shift to out of the Northwest.

Saturday expect a partly cloudy sky with the high in the mid 50s.

