First Alert Forecast: Rain for the First Half of New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve

We’re starting off New Year’s Eve with some showers so make sure to keep the umbrella handy for any morning outings. Some of those showers will linger up until about the midday, then some breaks in the clouds could bring us some late day sunshine. Highs today will be in the lower to middle 60s, with evening temperatures in the 60s. Dress warm if you plan to be outside this evening!

Day one of 2023

Areas of dense fog could develop overnight and linger into your Sunday. Clouds will also dominate the first half of the day before skies turn mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s.

First Alert Weather Day

Monday will still be mild with a mostly cloudy sky and a high in the low 70s. Showers and even some storms will develop by the evening.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday (night) and Tuesday. A strong cold front coming through the mid-state has the chance to bring us some strong storms mainly west of I-65. Highs on Tuesday will be near 70.

A few showers will linger into Wednesday, especially for Eastern Middle Tennessee, but late day sunshine is expected with highs still near 70.

Thursday mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the 40s as winds shift to out of the Northwest.

Friday will be partly cloudy and still chilly with the high in the middle 40s.

