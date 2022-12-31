Crash in Midtown leaves one person dead

The crash occurred late Friday night in front of the Hutton Hotel.
The crash occurred late Friday night on West End Avenue in front of the Hutton Hotel.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash from Friday night in Midtown.

According to MNPD, the crash involved one vehicle and occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Friday in front of the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue.

Police confirmed one person died in the crash and one other person was injured. No further details were made available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV crash map
Deadly crash in Midtown
WSMV New Year's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain for the First Half of New Year’s Eve
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, left, and quarterback Joe Milton III (7) stand behind the trophy...
Vols win 89th Orange Bowl game with 31-14 victory over Clemson
Arnold's Country Kitchen to close
Arnold's Country Kitchen to close