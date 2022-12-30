One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
One person was found dead after a fire inside this home in Williamson County.
One person was found dead after a fire inside this home in Williamson County.(Arrington Volunteer Fire Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday.

The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family who not only are dealing with the loss of property, which can be overwhelming, but are dealing with a loss of life of a family member,” the volunteer department said in a Facebook post.

Nolensville Fire Rescue, Williamson County Rescue Squad, Williamson Fire Rescue, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, among other agencies responded to assist.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thief breaks into Bellevue antique shop
Thief breaks into Bellevue antique shop
Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after car crash
Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after car crash
FILE - Democratic Congressional candidate Odessa Kelly speaks Nov. 2, 2022, in Nashville,...
Report: ‘Human error’ helped spur wrong ballots in Nashville
Surveillance video shows a suspect outside the shop on Dec. 26.
Bellevue antique shop robbed