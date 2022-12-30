One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday.

The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family who not only are dealing with the loss of property, which can be overwhelming, but are dealing with a loss of life of a family member,” the volunteer department said in a Facebook post.

Nolensville Fire Rescue, Williamson County Rescue Squad, Williamson Fire Rescue, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, among other agencies responded to assist.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.