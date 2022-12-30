Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Musician’s Hall of Fame flooded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Crews are working to dry out the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville.

Officials there say two pipes broke on the auditorim’s fire sprinkler system. The break flooded all three levels of the auditorium and the Musician’s Hall of Fame and Museum on Christmas Day.

Water has been extracted and crews are now drying the building. No word yet on the damage the flooding did to the auditorium.

