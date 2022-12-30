Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Musician’s Hall of Fame flooded

The extend of the damage is unknown at this time.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Crews are working to dry out the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville.

Officials there say two pipes broke on the auditorim’s fire sprinkler system. The break flooded all three levels of the auditorium and the Musician’s Hall of Fame and Museum on Christmas Day.

Water has been extracted and crews are now drying the building. No word yet on the damage the flooding did to the auditorium.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Residents say their water was shut off on Christmas Eve.
Residents complain of no water for six days at Donelson apartment
Dobbs to start at QB for Titans vs. Cowboys
Dobbs to start at QB for Titans vs. Cowboys
Pipes burst at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville
Pipes burst at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville
Six days without water at Donelson apartment complex
Six days without water at Donelson apartment complex