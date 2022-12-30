Nashville antique shop robbed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are looking for burglary suspects who employees say robbed a Nashville antique shop the day after Christmas.

Early Monday morning, 70 South Antiques had “very specific items” stolen in just under three minutes, according to a Facebook post.

We are so sad and distressed to announce we were broken into and robbed at 70 South Antiques on Monday 12/26 in the wee... Posted by 70 South Antiques on Friday, December 30, 2022

Surveillance video caught the suspects on camera.

If you have any information about who is responsible, contact Crime Stoppers.

