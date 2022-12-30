Nashville antique shop robbed
70 South Antiques was robbed on Monday.
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are looking for burglary suspects who employees say robbed a Nashville antique shop the day after Christmas.
Early Monday morning, 70 South Antiques had “very specific items” stolen in just under three minutes, according to a Facebook post.
Surveillance video caught the suspects on camera.
If you have any information about who is responsible, contact Crime Stoppers.
