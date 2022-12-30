GRAPHIC: Puppies thrown over bridge on Christmas, TN animal shelter says

SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off of a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright and left in a river where all but one died. Now, one Morgan County animal shelter is hoping to find the people responsible.

“This should make you angry and ill to your stomach,” officials said in a Facebook post.

MoCo Mutts Rescue Center officials offered a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to charges, money that was donated by supporters of the nonprofit.

“This can’t go unpunished. The neglect and abuse in the rural areas of Tennessee can’t continue to be ignored,” representatives said.

The one puppy that survived donned the name Survivor. Shelter officials said he has a broken leg, but they have yet to speak with the veterinarian.

Officials said all of the puppies could have been helped if the person just asked them. However, this wasn’t the case.

“They died a horrible, cruel death and for no reason...They suffered. This is cruelty,” shelter officials said.

The animal shelter said the puppies look to be a cur-type mix at around 7 to 9 weeks old and were dumped on Christmas Day.

Anyone with information is urged to message the shelter on Facebook or call the shelter at 360-509-9256.

