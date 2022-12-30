First Alert Forecast: Rain Tonight and Tomorrow

As the week comes to an end expect the next storm system to bring rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms across the mid-state.

Rain moves in

Showers will become more widespread tonight. The low will be in the mid 50s.

Saturday, the last day of the year will be rainy for the first half of the day. The high will be in the mid 60s.

New Year’s Eve

The rain should move out in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations. It may be damp overnight but no additional rain will wash us out from ringing in the New Year.

Day one of 2023

Sunday will be dry with afternoon temperatures in the upper-60s. What a way to start off the New Year!

First Alert Weather Days

Monday will still be mild with a mostly cloudy sky and a high in the low 70s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out late Monday.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday (night) and Tuesday. A strong cold front coming through the mid-state has the chance to bring us some strong to severe storms mainly west of I-65. Highs on Tuesday will be near 70.

Wednesday expect a few lingering showers with temperatures dropping back into the 50s on Wednesday.

Thursday mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the 40s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and still chilly with the high in the upper 40s.

