First Alert Forecast: More Rain Moves Through Tonight

As we end the week and move into our weekend, our next storm system will move through the Mid State.

Our first showers will arrive mainly late in the day on Friday and then get more widespread on Friday night and through at least the first half of our day on Saturday. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the lower and mid-60s.

If you have plans to head downtown for the Music City Note Drop or have any other New Year’s Eve plans, the good news is that the rain will taper off by late afternoon and at the latest the early evening. It may be a damp overnight but no additional rain will wash us out from ringing in the New Year.

Sunday will be dry with afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out late Monday with highs in the mid-60s.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday (night) and Tuesday. A strong cold front coming through the mid-state has the chance to bring us some strong to severe storms mainly west of I-65.

Highs on Tuesday will be near 70 then we’ll drop back into the 50s on Wednesday.

Can’t rule out an isolated shower Wednesday, but most of us stay dry. Thursday looks much cooler with highs in the 40s.

