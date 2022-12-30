Fatal fire leaves 1 dead, 2 injured at senior living facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire that left one 72-year-old dead and two in critical condition on Thursday night.

Feels like Home Senior Lifestyle Residence spokesperson Jae Henderson says the two hospitalized seniors are in stable condition.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of life because every senior is precious to us, but we are so very grateful that our remaining seniors are safe and secure at this time,” said Henderson.

Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat says multiple people had to be rescued from a fire at Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences on Kirby Road.

The rest of the residents were put on a bus during the evacuation.

Chief Sweat says there is extensive damage to the facility.

There is no word on what caused the fire as of yet.

