Buc-ee’s coming to Clarksville

The large travel center chain’s first Tennessee store opened earlier this year in Crossville.
The mega gas station and store will be built right off I-24 on Trenton Road.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Buc-ee’s, a popular Southern chain of large travel center stores, is set to open a new location in Robertson County in 2023.

The city of Clarksville is slated for a new Buc-ee’s next year and the location is off I-24 on Trenton Road, according to a spokesperson for the city. Buc-ee’s purchased the property within the last two months.

Buc-ee’s opened its first travel center in Lake Jackson, Texas, in 1982. Since then, it has opened more than 50 stores across Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee. The most recent center opened earlier this year in Crossville, TN.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV new Buc-Ee's
Buc-Ee's slated for Clarksville
WSMV missing man
Search underway for missing Gallatin man
CCSO: 6 people believed to have died in Cumberland County house fire
Young children among 6 dead in Cumberland Co. fatal fire
WSMV deadly house fire
Six die in Cumberland County house fire