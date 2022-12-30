Arnold’s Country Kitchen to close after more than 40 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another Nashville dining institution has plans to close after more than 40 years serving up good eats.

Arnold’s Country Kitchen, 605 8th Ave., will close next week, according to a Facebook post.

“We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey,” the Arnold family wrote in the post. “This was 100% our decision, on our terms.”

The Arnold family has been serving up Southern comfort food since 1981. They say there are no words to describe the gratitude they have for Nashville.

“We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community. You are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us, it is hosting family each and every day,” the Arnold family said. “We’ve all had ups and downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again, you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough”

It’s possible, however, Nashville could see more from the Arnold family soon.

“As a small independent business, it takes a lot of time and energy to operate Arnold’s, and we’ve been at it a long time. Serving you has kept us going. We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished thanks to you,” the family wrote. “Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.”

