Young children among 6 dead in Cumberland Co. fatal fire

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims of a fatal fire that killed six people the day after Christmas.

The fire department responded to the Plateau Road house fire early Monday morning.

Inside, they found four adults and two children dead.

A medical examiner confirmed Trent McCoy, 55, his wife, Karen McCoy, 54, and 33-year-old Christopher McCoy died in the fire.The medical examiner has not yet been able to positively identify all the bodies found inside the home, but it’s strongly believed Melissa McCoy, 23, Arabella Dossett, 4, and 3-year-old Ebonee McCoy also died in the fire.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), along with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, responded to the home to investigate.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. However, the Tennessee Department of Health and TEMA have classified the deaths as weather-related.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims,” the CCSO said in a release. “We are thankful to our community who has shown tremendous support for all. This horrific event and the loss of this family is a tremendous loss to this community.”

