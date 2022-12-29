Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting

A person was standing in front of the person he was allegedly shooting at, putting them in the direct line of fire.
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd.

According to the arrest affidavit, 35-year-old James Davis was seen shooting toward a person in front of him via security camera footage. Another person could be seen standing in front of the person Davis was allegedly shooting at, putting them in the direct line of fire.

Davis is now in custody and is facing a reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon charge. His bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Pedestrian kneeling in roadway fatally hit by vehicle
Maury County police discover nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in an...
Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended
wsmv drugs and money found
Drugs and cash found in abandoned rental car
wsmv teen escape
Humphreys County teen escape