Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd.

According to the arrest affidavit, 35-year-old James Davis was seen shooting toward a person in front of him via security camera footage. Another person could be seen standing in front of the person Davis was allegedly shooting at, putting them in the direct line of fire.

Davis is now in custody and is facing a reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon charge. His bond has not yet been set.

