Pedestrian kneeling in roadway fatally hit by vehicle

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died following a crash on I-40 in Dickson County on Wednesday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Kamuela Martin was driving westbound at around 7:30 p.m. when she made an attempt to merge onto the interstate.

The pedestrian, 28-year-old Andrew Houston, was reportedly kneeling near the end of the merge lane and was struck by the vehicle.

Houston died from his injuries sustained in the accident.

There are currently no charges pending for Martin.

