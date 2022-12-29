Pedestrian kneeling in roadway fatally hit by vehicle

THP did not reveal why the pedestrian was kneeling in the merge lane.
The crash shut down lanes on the highway.
By Danica Sauter and Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died following a crash on I-40 in Dickson County on Wednesday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Kamuela Martin was driving westbound at around 7:30 p.m. when she made an attempt to merge onto the interstate.

The pedestrian, 28-year-old Andrew Houston, was reportedly kneeling near the end of the merge lane and was struck by the vehicle.

Houston died from his injuries sustained in the accident.

There are currently no charges pending for Martin.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

