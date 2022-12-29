Maury Co. Police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended

Police discovered 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in an abandoned rental car.
The vehicle was left running with the drugs and money inside.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve.

According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in a rental car that had been left running for several hours.

Police have not been able to find the immediate renter of the vehicle.

Maury County Police officers are asking the owners of the property to contact their office to arrange details for claiming.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

wsmv drugs and money found
Drugs and cash found in abandoned rental car
wsmv teen escape
Humphreys County teen escape
wsmv deadly crash
Deadly crash on I-40
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Hendersonville man arrested, charged with statutory rape