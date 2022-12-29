Human remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man

The investigation is ongoing.
(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Human remains found in Putnam County on Wednesday are believed to be those of a missing Baxter man.

Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said the remains, found by firefighters in a wooded area near Bethlehem Church of Christ, are “most likely” the skeletal remains of 35-year-old Perry Isaac Bowman.

Bowman was reported missing Dec. 1 after not speaking to his family since September, authorities said.

“Since Bowman was reported missing on December 1st, our investigators have been working tirelessly in attempting to locate Bowman,” Farris said in a statement. “This is not the outcome we hoped for. I ask that you keep the Bowman family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Authorities continue to investigate Bowman’s disappearance. His remains have been sent to a medical examiner.

