Hendersonville man arrested, charged with statutory rape

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a minor.

According to HPD, officers began investigating 39-year-old Anthony Fulcher on Dec. 27 after receiving reports of an inappropriate relationship.

Police were able to locate the 17-year-old victim who confirmed the two had a sexual relationship. Fulcher was located and arrested the next morning during a traffic stop.

During the stop, police discovered Fulcher had two female juveniles in the backseat and possessed a large amount of marijuana.

Fulcher was arrested and is currently in custody at the Sumner County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Fulcher was charged with two counts of aggravated statutory rape, possession of schedule VI for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

