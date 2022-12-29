Former Vol QB Josh Dobbs expected to start for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – It’s been nearly six years since former University of Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs started a game in Nashville.

In December 2016, Dobbs rushed for three touchdowns in Nissan Stadium and added another through the air to beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers for a Music City Bowl victory.

Dobbs will hope for a similar night Thursday as he gets his first career start for the Tennessee Titans against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dobbs was signed by the Titans last week off the Detroit Lions practice squad. Dobbs was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has bounced around the NFL since.

Dobbs has just 10 career pass completions.

The Titans will take on the Cowboys starting at 7:15 p.m.

