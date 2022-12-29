First Alert Forecast: Warmer for the Weekend

Wet and warm for the end of the week. Sunday looks dry until another round of rain moves in next week.

Tonight cloudy with a few showers, low near 50.

As we end the week and move into our weekend our next storm system will move through the Mid State. Our first showers will arrive mainly late in the day on Friday and then get more widespread on Friday night and through the day on Saturday. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the mid-60s.

Rain looks like it will taper off Saturday evening well before the Music City Note Drop. The low will drop into the mid 40s.

Sunday will be dry with afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s.

Monday will be mostly dry but a stray shower cannot be ruled out late Monday with highs in the upper 60s.

More scattered showers and even a thunderstorm are expected on Tuesday as a cold front swing through the Mid State. Highs on Tuesday will be near 70.

Wednesday there will be a few showers and temperatures will drop back into the 50s.

Thursday even cooler, partly cloudy, high in the upper 40s.

