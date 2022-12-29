First Alert Forecast: Mid-week warmup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The warmup is going to continue across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky today with temperatures pushing back near 60 this afternoon.

Clouds will return for our Thursday and even though I can’t rule out a passing shower, most of our area will stay dry.

As we end the week and move into our weekend our next storm system will move through the Mid State. Our first showers will arrive mainly late in the day on Friday and then get more widespread on Friday night and through the day on Saturday. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the mid-50s.

Rain looks like it will taper off Saturday evening well before the Music City Note Drop.

Sunday will be dry with afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out late Monday with highs in the mid-60s.

More scattered showers and even a thunderstorm are expected on Tuesday as a cold front swing through the Mid State. Highs on Tuesday will be near 70 then we’ll drop back into the 50s on Wednesday.

