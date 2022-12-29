Final preparations underway for Nashville Big Bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Final preparations are underway in downtown Nashville as leaders expect tens of thousands of people to fill Bicentennial Capital Mall State Park on New Year’s Eve.

Crews ignored the drizzling rain Thursday as they secured the stage and put the final touches on the scaffolding that will drop the red music note at the stroke of midnight.

This is the fifth year the event has been held at Bicentennial Park. Saturday is expected to see rain, but event organizers say they’re prepared.

“We run rain or shine. Hopefully the weather will clear up for show time. Bring your rain gear just in case. I would wear rain boots if I were you,” jokes Deana Ivey, the President of the Nashville Convention Center and Visitors Corporation.

The park opens at 5:30 p.m. and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will kick off the program at 6:15. The event will feature Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini and other special guests. The event is free.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.