DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Dickson County near the 176-mile marker on I-40 Westbound.

The crash was reported around 7:44 p.m. and around an hour ago, THP confirmed it was a fatal crash

Officials are urging drivers to use caution and expect delays.

