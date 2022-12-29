Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road.

At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped inside the home. Firefighters entered the house in an attempt to rescue the victim and reported heavy smoke and zero visibility upon entry.

With the assistance of the Maury County Sheriff’s Department and Maury County Firefighters, the fire was put out and the victim was located inside the home.

The victim was found deceased by fire crews and has not yet been identified.

“As command of this incident, I want to share that we are deeply sorry to the family of the victim for the unexpected loss that occurred tonight,” said MCFD Captain Tommy Stanfill. “Our responders did all they could to try and change the outcome. A call like this is extremely hard for first responders and dispatchers alike.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the cause of the fire and death.

