1 dead in Hermitage house fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known.
One person has died following a fire on Cortez Drive in Hermitage, a Nashville Fire Department...
One person has died following a fire on Cortez Drive in Hermitage, a Nashville Fire Department spokesman said.(NFD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire in Hermitage.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Cortez Drive Thursday morning and found one person dead, a fire department spokesman said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Red Cross is responding to help displaced residents.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CCSO: 6 people believed to have died in Cumberland County house fire
Young children among 6 dead in Cumberland Co. fatal fire
Fire generic
Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home
wsmv house fire
Maury Co. house fire kills one
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting