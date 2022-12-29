1 dead in Hermitage house fire

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire in Hermitage.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Cortez Drive Thursday morning and found one person dead, a fire department spokesman said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Red Cross is responding to help displaced residents.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

