Teens arrested, charged for carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrested four teens who were caught driving in a stolen vehicle.

Metro Police located the stolen vehicle, a 2008 silver Honda Accord, on Tuesday night. The car was stolen at gunpoint from another teenager last week, according to police.

Officers followed the Honda to Tampa Drive at Harding Pike, where police said two teens in the backseat of the vehicle got out and fled on foot.

The two teens, ages 16 and 17, were caught by police after a brief chase and taken into custody.

The driver and front seat passenger, ages 14 and 17, ran away from the vehicle shortly after. They were also caught and arrested by police, and are facing aggravated robbery and carjacking charges.

The backseat passengers are charged with joyriding and evading arrest.

